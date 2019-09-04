Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru on alert following DK Shivakumar arrest

Meanwhile, the city is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 7 and all security arrangements are being made as per the Blue Book.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

DKS, D K Shivakumar

Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in New Delhi on Tuesday, the city police strengthened security to prevent any untoward incident.

According to official sources, besides the additional bandobast for Ganesha Chaturthi, the city police have requisitioned 10 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police for deployment in sensitive areas such as South, South East, North and North East zones in Bengaluru. One platoon comprises 30 personnel.  
Night rounds

“All senior police officers are on night rounds and steps have been taken to monitor law and order situation,” an officer said. Police security near offices of Central government agencies like the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been strengthened.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told The New Indian Express that security was already scaled up for the Ganesha festivities and the fourth General Assembly of Association of Election Bodies and International Conference, which is scheduled to be held in the city on Wednesday. “The vigil will be further escalated following the new development (of Shivakumar’s arrest),” Rao said.
Backlash?

Meanwhile, state police officers said they were anticipating political backlash from Congress and Shivakumar’s supporters on Wednesday morning. “We are expecting trouble from Shivakumar’s supporters. He has a huge political and fan following across the state, especially in South Karnataka,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the city is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 7 and all security arrangements are being made as per the Blue Book.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Enforcement Directorate arrest
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp