Bengaluru on alert following DK Shivakumar arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in New Delhi on Tuesday, the city police strengthened security to prevent any untoward incident.

According to official sources, besides the additional bandobast for Ganesha Chaturthi, the city police have requisitioned 10 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police for deployment in sensitive areas such as South, South East, North and North East zones in Bengaluru. One platoon comprises 30 personnel.

Night rounds

“All senior police officers are on night rounds and steps have been taken to monitor law and order situation,” an officer said. Police security near offices of Central government agencies like the Income Tax, Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been strengthened.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told The New Indian Express that security was already scaled up for the Ganesha festivities and the fourth General Assembly of Association of Election Bodies and International Conference, which is scheduled to be held in the city on Wednesday. “The vigil will be further escalated following the new development (of Shivakumar’s arrest),” Rao said.

Backlash?

Meanwhile, state police officers said they were anticipating political backlash from Congress and Shivakumar’s supporters on Wednesday morning. “We are expecting trouble from Shivakumar’s supporters. He has a huge political and fan following across the state, especially in South Karnataka,” a police officer said.

Meanwhile, the city is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on September 7 and all security arrangements are being made as per the Blue Book.