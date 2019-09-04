Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar arrest: Protests erupt in Karnataka, Ramanagara boils

As many as 16 KSRTC buses have been damaged while one bus has been burnt completely. Most of these buses are mofussil services that were targeted by miscreants on Kanakapura routes.

Published: 04th September 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC Bus burnt

A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Protests broke out in several parts of Karnataka on Wednesday following the arrest of senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the ED in New Delhi in connection with a money laundering case. Ramanagar district, including Kanakapura assembly constituency which is represented by Shivakumar, is on the boil.

Demonstrations and attempts to block roads by burning tyres were reported from Ramanagara, Chennapattana and few neighboring towns, where a bandh has been called by Shivakumar's supporters.

 The DC has declared a holiday for schools and colleges as a precautionary measure.

As many as 16 KSRTC buses have been damaged while one bus has been burnt completely. Most of these buses are mofussil services that were targeted by miscreants on Kanakapura routes. KSRTC buses to Kanakapura was stopped for some time.

Supporters of DK Shivakumar protesting in Karnataka. (Photo | EPS)

Police are diverting vehicles near Bidadi, appealing them to avoid the Mysuru Bengaluru highway. Motorists are taking a longer route .

Meanwhile many Congress leaders have slammed the BJP government for making the arrest a political issue.  They are staging protests statewide against the ruling government.

Former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy have accused the BJP of using central agencies to "oppress voices of dissent".

On his part, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said law will take its own course and that he would be more happy than everyone if the former minister comes clear of the charge.

Protests at Konankunte Cross, Richmond circle

Hundreds of people gathered at Konankunte Cross near JP Nagar and in Richmond circle staging a protest against the Central government (BJP) over the arrest of former minister DK Shivakumar by Enforcement Directorate officials last night. The protestors hit the roads on Wednesday morning by blocking the roads which caused inconvenience to motorists going to work in Bengaluru. 

The protest at Richmond circle took place under the leadership of MLA of Shanthi Nagar constituency NA Harris. The Congress party workers blamed the BJP of a conspiracy against DK Shivakumar using ED and IT officials. They claimed it is a clear political rivalry against Congress leaders. However no damage was caused at Richmond circle.

In Konankunte, hundreds of Congress party workers including women, blocked the road and protested. They said DK Shivakumar was the next chief minister candidate from the Congress party so the BJP wanted to put a break to his career. The police have managed to control the mob at both the places and detained some of the party workers of the Congress under preventive arrest.  

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar DK Shivakumar arrest Bus burnt Buses damaged
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp