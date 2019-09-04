Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar arrested: How the case unfolded

Congress had protested against the leakage of investigation material to the BJP.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The arrest of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was “imminent” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, official sources told The New Indian Express.

The speculation around the arrest of Shivakumar and his four associates — Sachin Narayan (business associate), Sunil Kumar Sharma (proprietor of Sharma Transport), Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah (employee at Karnataka Bhawan, New Delhi) and N Rajendran (a former state government employee), has been doing the rounds after the ED had registered a case against them under the PMLA in September 2018. The case was based on the chargesheet, which was filed by the Income Tax Department, Karnataka & Goa against Shivakumar and his four associates in early 2018 before a Special Court for Economic Offences (SCEO) in Bengaluru.

The Congress had protested against the leakage of investigation material to the BJP and had questioned on how the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had accessed the documents on the alleged underhand dealings of Shivakumar and his associates, which is investigation material and should have been privy only to the Income Tax Department and the ED.

“Patra had presented some documents to the media in Delhi, which according to him, proved that a huge amount of money was being transferred to the AICC office and that he had statements of DK Shivakumar’s driver, who had told the I-T Department, about how money in kilograms was being sent to the AICC. The I-T Department should be held accountable for the alleged leakage of confidential investigation material,” a Congress leader had commented last year soon after the report was leaked.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp