Motor Vehicles Act 2019: Cough up hefty fines for breaking traffic rules

Motorists across the state will henceforth have to fork out hefty fines for violating traffic rules, with the state government notifying the revised penalties on Tuesday.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Motorists across the state will henceforth have to fork out hefty fines for violating traffic rules, with the state government notifying the revised penalties on Tuesday.

The revised fines were supposed to come into effect from September 1, but was delayed as the notification had not been issued. Transport Department Deputy Secretary K Beeresh said the police across the state have been notified and added that it will come into effect from the date of publication in the official gazette. “With the new penalties being notified, the traffic police have to start implementing  it immediately,” he added.

Now, driving dangerously or without registration can cost you Rs 5,000 for the first offence and Rs 10,000 for the second offence. Drunk driving will entail imprisonment of up to 6 months and/or a fine of up to Rs 10,000 for the first offence. For the second offence, there will be a prison term of up to 2 years and/or a fine of Rs 15,000.

Speaking to TNIE, Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda said the revised fines were brought into effect from Tuesday. “The notification reached us in the evening. We are implementing it immediately,” he said.

Across the state too, police are taking steps to enforce the revised fines. Mysuru police commissioner K T Balakrishna said it will come into force from Wednesday. “Details of the increased fines were already publicised widely. Ignorance of law is not an excuse, “ he added.In Davanagere, the traffic police have already enforced the revised penalties. Among the first to be fined was a two-wheeler rider who was riding under the influence of alcohol on KC Road. He was slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 (in pic).

While Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga police said the revised fines will come into effect from Wednesday, Chitradurga SP Dr Arun said police officials above the rank of Sub-Inspectors have been given instructions to implement the new rules.

Mangaluru Police Commisioner P S Harsha said he has instructed the traffic automation centre to update the software and once that is done, the revised fines will be enforced in a day or two. But Hubballi police claimed that they had not received the notification.

The new measure has evoked mixed response among vehicle users. While some fumed at the steep fines, a few others felt that it will force people to follow traffic rules.

Shreya V, an engineering student, said, “How can students pay such hefty fines? At times, we are in a hurry to reach college. Does that mean we have to pay Rs 5,000? It is really unfair.”Traffic expert M N Srihari said, “When people pay money to buy drinks, then why not pay fines? It is good that the fines are high. Now motorists will start following rules.”

TAGS
Motor Vehicles Act 2019 Traffic violations
  • Pavan
    For all those who feel its a high price
    16 hours ago reply
