RML doctors keep watch over DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Former minister DK Shivakumar was taken to RM Lohia Hospital around 10 pm. It is said that he had complained of uneasiness and nausea to the ED authorities around 7.30pm, during questioning, and ED officials had also quizzed him on his health.

When he told them that he had been suffering from low blood pressure and diabetes for many years and was on medication, they suspected that it was a ruse to stall questioning. Suspecting non-cooperation, they officially arrested him. After his arrest, they took him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a check-up, which is mandatory.

Shivakumar told the hospital authorities that he chronically suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure, and the regular medication he had been consuming for many years.

Sources confirmed that he had complained of uneasiness to the ED authorities during interrogation. This was before 8.40pm when interrogation ended.

“He has been medically advised to stay at RML Hospital for the night, as he complained of ill-health during the medical examination,” ED sources said. He has been under observation from 10pm onwards by a team of medical professionals, including cardiologists and endocrinologists. He is being treated symptomatically, and was administered intravenous drips, sources said.