Home States Karnataka

RML doctors keep watch over DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar told the hospital authorities that he chronically suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure, and the regular medication he had been consuming for many years.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former minister DK Shivakumar was taken to RM Lohia Hospital around 10 pm. It is said that he had complained of uneasiness and nausea to the ED authorities around 7.30pm, during questioning, and ED officials had also quizzed him on his health.

When he told them that he had been suffering from low blood pressure and diabetes for many years and was on medication, they suspected that it was a ruse to stall questioning. Suspecting non-cooperation, they officially arrested him. After his arrest, they took him to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a check-up, which is mandatory.

Shivakumar told the hospital authorities that he chronically suffered from diabetes and low blood pressure, and the regular medication he had been consuming for many years.

Sources confirmed that he had complained of uneasiness to the ED authorities during interrogation. This was before 8.40pm when interrogation ended.

“He has been medically advised to stay at RML Hospital for the night, as he complained of ill-health during the medical examination,” ED sources said. He has been under observation from 10pm onwards by a team of medical professionals, including cardiologists and endocrinologists. He is being treated symptomatically, and was administered intravenous drips, sources said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp