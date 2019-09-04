Train to halt at Dudhsagar waterfalls to start from Wednesday

Tushar A Majukar By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Dudhsagar waterfalls, nestled in the lush-green western ghats on Karnataka-Goa border, is set to get tourism boost. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said he has decided to provide a commercial halt for Belagavi-Vasco train at the picturesque place.

Located 80km away from Belagavi, Dudhsagar is one of the country’s tallest waterfalls with a height of about 300m. Initially, Southern Western Railway (SWR) decided to launch 10-day ‘experimental stoppage’ for the bi-weekly which will be flagged off at Vasco on Wednesday. It will halt at Dudhsagar station to allow tourists to explore the tourist spot.

Angadi said, “Despite its huge potential to draw tourists, Dudhsagar remained neglected for long. I was stunned to watch the waterfalls today when I landed in Dudhsagar with my family. If Dudhsagar was located in a developed foreign nation, I am sure it would have generated loads of money, besides being developed as a world-famous tourist spot. A commercial halt for the bi-weekly passenger train (Belagavi-Vasco-Belagavi) is being provided with the sole aim of making way for tourists to explore this spot. Measures are being taken by the Railway Department to make the place conducive for tourists.” The Centre will take more measures to popularise Dudhsagar in the coming days, he said.

Due to some technical reasons, SWR has not been halting trains at Dudhsagar railway station since 2016. It was felt to be an unsecured place for tourism. Pollution of the place with plastics and bottles only compounded the matter.

Entry to falls area will still be governed by the Forest Department and local police. “The railways will also take measures to make this place tourist-friendly,” he said.