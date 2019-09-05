Home States Karnataka

Bandh against Shivakumar's arrest hits life in Ramanagara

Sporadic protests were reported in places, including Channapattanna and Ramanagara, since morning, while schools and colleges remained shut in the district.

Published: 05th September 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

ED secured the custody of DK Shivakumar for 9 days (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Normal life was hit in parts of neighbouring Ramanagara district on Thursday following a bandh called to protest the arrest of senior Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Shops and business establishments by and large were closed in response to the bandh called by the local unit of the Congress and supported by its alliance partner in the previous coalition government - the JD(S).

READ MORE | ED secures custody of Congress leader Shivakumar till September 13 in PMLA case

Bandh supporters staged demonstrations and attempted to block roads at some places, but were dispersed by police as the protests continued for the third day.

With no buses plying in Kanakapura, office goers were seen stranded while in other parts of the district some vehicular movement was seen during the early hours.

Police said they have made elaborate security arrangements across the district to avoid any untoward incident.

A Delhi court on Wednesday evening had remanded the former Minister, who was arrested by the ED in New Delhi on Tuesday, to the agency's custody till September 13.

READ MORE | Won't be intimidated, will keep asking hard questions, says Rahul Gandhi on Shivakumar's arrest

The Congress, which has dubbed the ED action as political vendetta, had staged protests in several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday night and on Wednesday against the arrest of Shivakumar, a key troubleshooter of the party, in connection with alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions wroth crores.

Several top state leaders, including former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy (JDS), have condemned the arrest of Shivakumar.

Quoting reports he received, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai had on Wednesday said five to six buses were pelted with stones and attempts made to torch one bus each in Kanakapura and Bengaluru.

Most parts of Ramanagara district come under Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency represented by Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh.

 

