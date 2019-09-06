Floods, droughts in Cauvery basin are connected: Sadhguru

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Stating that floods in the Cauvery basin and the drought that follow are not separate phenomenona but are connected, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation said, “If we observe, it is evident that incidents of floods and drought happen in the same area ... this is due to the fact that the rainwater instead of going down into the earth is flowing on the surface resulting in droughts later.”He was in the city as a part of the 3,500 km-long bike rally along Cauvery basin region as part of ‘Cauvery Calling’ initiative starting from Talacauvery and culminating in Tamil Nadu.