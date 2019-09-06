Home States Karnataka

PM Modi in Bengaluru on Friday to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing

The PM will be witnessing Chandrayaan-2 landing from Satellite Control Centre (SCC), ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC).

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be arriving in Bengaluru on Friday to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) facility in Peenya on Saturday early morning. He will be landing Air Force station, Yellanhanka, at 9.15 pm. 

The PM will be witnessing Chandrayaan-2 landing from Satellite Control Centre (SCC), ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). ISRO has planned to begin the powered descent of the lander Vikram any time between 1 am and 2 am on Saturday, and it will take about 15 minutes for the lander to touch down on the lunar surface. The touchdown is scheduled anywhere between 1.30 am and 2.30 am on Saturday. The rover roll out is scheduled to be between 5.30 am and 6.30 am on Saturday.

According to senior officers in the Chief Minister’s Office, CM BS Yediyurappa will met the PM to discuss about flood situation and appeal him to provide financial assistance to the state government to assist its efforts to take up relief works in the flood-hit regions in the state. For the first time, the PM is visiting the state after BJP government has been formed and also heavy rains and floods caused major devastation in 22 out of 30 districts in the state. He will be leaving for Mumbai on Saturday.
 

