Brimming Supa dam releases water, Dandeli town flooded  

 Following heavy rainfall in Malnad region and increased water discharge from Supa dam, flash floods hit Dandeli town on Sunday.

Published: 09th September 2019 05:44 AM

Inundated homes in Dandeli town on Sunday |Express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Following heavy rainfall in Malnad region and increased water discharge from Supa dam, flash floods hit Dandeli town on Sunday. The dam at Joida taluk, which reached the maximum level a few days ago, has been releasing over 55,000 cusecs of water to Kali river.Following heavy inflow of 46,000 cusecs of water on Sunday, authorities started releasing 55,000 cusecs to the river. According to officials, there was heavy rain in the catchment areas of the dam, which decreased on Saturday, but the inflow has not reduced. 

There are four dams in the area, with many villages located downstream. A rehabilitation centre at Mallapur was set up two days ago, where a few families of Hinduwada of Mallapur are residing. It is said the flood-like situation is under control in Karwar taluk and there is no need to panic.

Floodwater in Honnavar reduced following the decreased water level in Sharavathi river. Villagers are returning to their houses after water receded from their villages. On Saturday, there were 11 rehabilitation centres where more than 400 people were residing. By Sunday evening, only three rehabilitation centres were operational, following normalcy in many villages.

People were in a state of panic after a small road in front of Supa dam was washed away after huge outflow from the reservoir. The road was constructed as an alternative downstream of the reservoir. The road damage will not affect the reservoir or river. Once the monsoon ends, they will take up restoration work, officials said.

flood threat intensifies 
Belagavi: Heavy rains in Western Ghats and Maharashtra continue to give sleepless nights to people in North Karnataka. Water discharge from various dams, including Koyna in the Krishna river, was 96,423 cusecs at 2 pm on Sunday. Total water released from dams in Maharashtra was 1,30,838 cusecs. Total discharge will be around 1,90,000 cusecs at Kallol barrage on Monday. Rajapur barrage discharge was 1,52,200 cusecs at 2 pm and Kallol barrage discharge was 1,80,200 cusecs at 2 pm on Sunday. 

