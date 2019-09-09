Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt orders probe into Siddaramaiah’s Krishi Bhagya scheme

There have been complaints about discrepancies in the numbers recorded and the actual number of such ponds.  

Published: 09th September 2019 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After alleging misappropriation of subsidy in the Indira Canteens, the BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government has now ordered an inquiry into ‘Krishi Bhagya’, another flagship scheme of the Siddaramaiah government. In a government order dated September 7, 2019, Chief Minister Yediyurappa has ordered an inquiry into alleged misuse of funds and other discrepancies under the scheme.

The CM has asked Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar to instruct district agriculture department directors to personally verify all Krishi hondas (farm ponds) and their auxiliary components under the Krishi Bhagya scheme and submit a detailed report within two months. 

The agriculture department has given details about setting up 2,15,130 farm ponds with components like polythene sheets, shadow screens and diesel pumps between 2014-15 and 2017-18 in 131 taluks at a cost of Rs 9,21,16,23,000. There have been complaints about discrepancies in the numbers recorded and the actual number of such ponds.  

Vindictive politics at play yet again, says Congress

In the backdrop of complaints alleging misappropriation of funds under the Krishi Bhagya scheme that was introduced to help farmers in regions dependent on rain, a thorough investigation should be conducted into construction of krishi hondas and implementation of its components in 131 taluks between 2014-15 and 2017-18, the order, signed by the CM, said.

While the order stresses on a probe into possible misuse of funds, Congress believes this is yet another example of vindictive politics. “On one hand, the CM says he won’t indulge in vindictive politics, but his moves say otherwise — whether it is looking to cut down benefits under Anna Bhagya scheme, disbursing of HKRDB funds or stopping all July orders (under coalition government) that were passed, shutting down of e-procurement portal for Indira Canteen for a whole month or transfer of officers.

Any move to improvise existing schemes is welcome, but shutting it down is not the alternative. Krishi hondas have success stories. If there has been misuse, officers need to be brought under scrutiny,” said Priyank Kharge, former minister in the Siddaramaiah as well as coalition cabinets.

Not the first time
The Congress and JDS had reacted sharply when Yediyurappa stalled all orders and approvals passed, including bureaucratic transfers, in the month of July as soon as he took oath as Chief Minister. The BJP government also stopped funds to Indira Canteens alleging misuse. 

