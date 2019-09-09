Stopped from playing PUBG, 21-year-old game addict beheads dad, slices his limbs

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): Irked over his father allegedly restricting him from playing mobile game 'PUBG’, a 21-year-old youth beheaded him at Siddeshwar Nagar in Kakati village of Belagavi in the wee hours of Monday. The accused also reportedly sliced his father's hand and leg.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar Devappa Kumbhar (61), a resident of Siddeshwar Nagar in Kakati village.

The deceased father, Shankar Devappa Kumbhar

The arrested son is identified as Raghuveer Kumbhar.

According to sources close to the family of the deceased, the accused Raghuveer, student of a polytechnic was poor in studies and had failed thrice in his examinations.

Addiction to the mobile game as well as suspected drug abuse is said to be the reason behind his failures which was upsetting his parents, sources further added.

Raghuveer had demanded money for the same game from Shankar, which he denied on Sunday evening. Enraged over the same, Raghuveer created a ruckus in his residence. In a fit of rage, he even broke the window panes of one of his neighbour's houses on the same night. The neighbours informed the local police, who then nabbed Raghuveer and took him to Kakati police station.

Shankar too reached there at a time when police were warning Raghuveer that they would initiate stern action if he creates a nuisance for the people around. Shankar, who had retired from District Armed Forces just about three months ago, also came down heavily on Raghuveer at the police station before bringing him home.

At about 4.30 am on Monday, Shankar realized that Raghuveer was still playing PUBG on his mobile phone. Irked over the same, he came out of his bedroom and snatched the mobile phone from Raghuveer. A furious Raghuveer allegedly assaulted Shankar. He latched the bedroom in which his mother was sleeping and attacked his father beheading him with a sickle. Later, he even sliced away one of his legs.

Police rushed to the spot and arrested Raghuveer. But he was so furious that he asked the police to wait as he was not finished cutting up the body yet.

A case has been registered at Kakati Police Station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Siva Reddy told TNIE that the accused Raghuveer was badly addicted to playing games, especially PUBG on his mobile phone and was upset with his father for chiding him for playing the game early on Monday morning. As soon as his father stopped him, Raghuveer attacked and beheaded him besides slashing his leg and hand.