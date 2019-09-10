CBI files chargesheet in IMA case, names 20

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed the chargesheet in the multi-crore Indian Monetary Advisory (IMA) fraud. The 1,000-page chargesheet names 20 persons, including IMA Group founder Mansoor Ali Khan. It has put the size of the scam at Rs 1,450 crore.

The other accused include seven IMA directors, five members, IMA’s auditor, five private group companies based in Bengaluru and a private person under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 406, 409 (criminal breach of trust) 420 (cheating) and 477-A (falsification of accounts) of the IPC, in a designated court in the city.

The CBI registered the case in the scam on August 30, on the request of the state police.According to CBI, Mansoor allegedly collected deposits from the public in the form of investments in schemes such as monthly plan, education and marriage plans, with a promise of getting high returns.The CBI has formed a 12-member Multi Disciplinary Investigation Team comprising investigators, who are being assisted by CAs, a forensic auditor, computer forensic experts and bankers, to investigate.