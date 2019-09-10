Go to Pakistan and fight Indian govt, former union minister Ananthkumar Hegde slams former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthi

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Former Union minister Ananthkumar Hegde slammed former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil on Twitter and said the latter should go to Pakistan, where he will get supported to fight the Indian government. Senthil resigned from the IAS recently and accused the Centre of “practising fascism”.

“Instead of living here and dividing the country with his views, he should go to Pakistan where he will get respect for his views against India. This is the easiest way to fight against the government.” Hegde tweeted against Senthil who was serving as the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada and resigned recently.

In another tweet, Hegde said, “If this guy can conclude that the Union Government is fascist; then we have the liberty to call him another paid#Gaddar, dancing to the tunes set by his real paymasters! This may be the debate he wants to initiate!”

“The state government should realise that it should have sacked him after he opened his polluted mindset against the Union Government. But cajoling this#Gaddar to return, amounts to treacherous act against the Nation.” Hegde added in his post.

Mangaluru BJP lashes out at former DC

Mangaluru: Senthil ’s resignation letter also seems to have irked the local BJP members who on Monday, termed him a hypocrite and an anti-national, calling for an investigation into his connections.

BJP district unit president Sanjeeva Matandoor on Monday said civil servants and politicians alike must know their limits and that the comments Senthil mentioned in his letter will only be construed as the person being anti-national.

He also referred to the comments by the former Deputy Commissioner, made in media interviews, when he spoke about triple talaq, Article 370 and the construction of Ram Mandir and said that as a Central government employee, he should know his limitations and not cross them. “It is this Rajdharma that binds politicians as well,” he said.