Home States Karnataka

Karnataka’s paperless assembly dreams hit heritage block

Setting up ‘e-Vidhaan’ at Vidhana Soudha will first require an expert study

Published: 10th September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

GOING PAPERLESS: If the ‘e-Vidhaan’ system is implemented, rooms in the Vidhana Soudha, which are now stacked to the ceiling with papers and documents, will have a lot more free space (Photo | EPS, NAGARAJA GADEKAL)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, which was looking forward to having a paperless process in place for assembly sessions at the Vidhana Soudha, is now facing a peculiar problem. While the technology to implement the ‘e-Vidhaan’ system is certainly available, the permission to implement it in the
Vidhana Soudha, a heritage building, is not.

During the first week of August, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla had announced during a session of Parliament, that a proposal to make assembly sessions paperless had been discussed at a recent Speakers meet, where 30 Speakers of various assembly houses around the country had participated.In Karnataka, the government decided to entrust this effort to the Department of e-governance. But now, they have decided to approach heritage experts to overcome the hurdle as the Speaker of the assembly is keen on doing away with paperwork to save the precious commodity.

During sessions, apart from the daily agendas, there are copies of questions, answers and other documents distributed to the legislators, staff and even the media.But the e-governance department does not have an easy task in front of it. Sources pointed out that installing wiring in a heritage structure would be a challenging task.

“This is why connectivity is difficult. We just cannot start installing wiring like in other buildings. This will need further study by an expert consultant on the kind of wiring which could be put in place, while keeping the building intact. Only after  they give a feasibility report can the tenders be called for,” an official said.

Once in place the ‘e-Vidhaan’ initiative will enable debates, questions and sessions to be recorded electronically and also be made available online. A software programme, for legislators and legislative council members, will be developed and installed on to their gadgets for usage.

Replies to questions will be sent through mails.Currently, the Himachal Pradesh assembly is the first and the only state in India to have a similar system in place.A team from Karnataka had even visited the state to study the system and the then speaker K B Koliwad had announced the implementation of the ‘e-Vidhaan’ system.Karnataka’s seat of power, the Vidhana Soudha building was completed in 1956 after the foundation stone was laid in 1951. It was built to dwarf the British-built High Court complex.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vidhana Soudha Karnataka government e-Vidhaan Om Birla Lok Sabha speaker
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp