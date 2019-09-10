PUBG addict beheads dad

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In a chilling incident, a 21-year-old youth allegedly beheaded his father and also cut off his leg, after the latter stopped him from playing Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), a mobile game. The incident occurred at Kakati in Belagavi district early on Monday.

Raghuveer Kumbhar beheaded his father Shankar Kumbhar (61) — using a sickle and later used a sharp cutter to chop off his leg.According to sources, Raghuveer, a polytechnic student, had a poor academic record and had failed thrice in exams. Raghuveer was addicted to PUBG, and also to drugs. On Sunday evening, Raghuveer demanded money from Shankar to reactivate PUBG, but Shankar declined.

Enraged, Raghuveer created a ruckus in his locality and also broke window panes of his neighbour’s house. The neighbours informed the police, who took Raghuveer to Kakati police station. When Shankar reached the police station, the police officials were warning Raghuveer and Shankar also came down heavily on him. Shankar, a retired District Armed Reserve Police personnel, took his son back home.At 4.30 am Monday, Shankar saw Raghuveer playing PUBG. Irked, Shankar came out of his bedroom and snatched the phone from Raghuveer. In a fit of rage, Raghuveer allegedly attacked his father. He later locked the room where his mother was asleep and beheaded his father and chopped off his leg.

Following a commotion, police rushed to the spot to arrest Raghuveer. But the latter was so furious that he asked police to wait as he was not done cutting up the body yet, police said.A case was registered at Kakati police station.

ACP Siva Reddy told TNIE that Raghuveer was addicted to playing games, especially PUBG on his mobile phone, and was upset when his father stopped him from playing games.Anand (name changed), a friend of the Kumbhars, said that the family had moved into the house just a month ago.Meanwhile, the management of the polytechnic where Raghuveer studied had alerted Shankar to keep tabs on him, as it suspected that he could be addicted to life-threatening drugs.

what is pubg?

PUBG is a battle royale game which allows players to team up with players from across the world. Players parachute into a fixed map and have to kill others and emerge as the last standing person or team in order to win the round.