Home States Karnataka

Sans clear majority, BJP has to work under a system: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Kateel further added that he started the statewide tour from Hassan and has already covered six districts.

Published: 10th September 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Katee (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: As the party does not have a clear majority in the 225-member state Assembly, it has to work under a system, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel here on Monday.

Kateel, who is on a statewide tour to strengthen the party base, in a brief chat with the media, answered a question on a “raw” deal to Hyderabad Karnataka in the state Cabinet. “During 2018 Assembly elections, we requested people to elect us with a clear majority. However, no party got a majority on its own. The coalition government that ruled for over a year collapsed due to internal bickering,” he said.

Kateel said, “17 Congress and JDS MLAs resigned to save democracy. The BJP will not forget their contribution. We are waiting for the court verdict. Everything will become clear once they succeed in their legal battle.” “If the BJP had got 115 seats in the 2018 elections, the picture would have been entirely different, and all regions of the state would have got good representation. Now, we have to wait for those who sacrificed their post, and we have to work under a system to protect the state government as well,” he said.

Denying that under the present system BS Yediyurappa has become a weak chief minister, he questioned the media as to how a senior leader like Yediyurappa who has decades of experience in the party could become weak. “He is our leader, and the party stands by him.”

Kateel further added that he started the statewide tour from Hassan and has already covered six districts. He will visit Bidar later in the day. He aims to strengthen the party in the state with the tour.Kateel who arrived at Kalaburagi “for the first time” on Sunday, visited the famous Ganagapur shrine in the early hours of Monday and held a meeting with RSS activists. He later visited the BJP office and addressed party workers. He also visited Sharana Basaveshwara Temple.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel JDS MLAs Congress BS Yediyurappa BJP office
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
India not behind our players' boycott of Pakistan tour: Sri Lanka
UK's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson ( Photo | AP)
Boost for Indian students as UK reintroduces 2-year post-study work visa
Apples (Photo | Pexels.com
Govt to procure Kashmiri apples, pay farmers via Direct Benefit Transfer
The residents of Kasavalanadu Pudur,who are predominantly Hindus except for a handful of Muslim families, started preparing ten days in advance for the festival. (Photo | Express)
Harmony reigns in Thanjavur village as Hindus celebrate 'Allah festival'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu addressing media who was house arrested at Tadepalli near Vijayawada on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS)
Chandrababu Naidu, son Lokesh put under house arrest ahead of protest in Andhra
Onam festival celebration at Mahalingapuram Iyyappan temple in Chennai. ( Photo | EPS)
Malayalis celebrate Onam with joy and happiness
Gallery
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said several families were forced to leave their villages in Atmakur after attacks by YSRC workers and ‘Chalo Atmakur’ rally on September 11 is intended to save democracy and safeguard human rights. In picture, Former M
Andhra protests: Naidu, other TDP leaders under house arrest as YSRC government stops 'Chalo Atmakur' rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp