Six children drown in lake while immersing Ganesha idol in Karnataka village

By Express News Service

KGF: Six children, all between ages of 8 to 12, drowned in a lake while immersing a Ganesha Idol made of mud in a Karnataka village.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 pm from Marathaghatta Village, Kyasamballi Hobli, KGF taluk under Andersonpet Police limits.

Eight children belonging to the same village had gone to the lake to immerse the Ganesha Idol. Six of them entered the water with the idol while two of them waited outside. The six children started drowning as they waded into deep place and on seeing this the two kids waiting outside rushed to inform the villagers.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi (12), her brother Rohith (10), Tejashree (11) and her younger sister Rakshitha (8), Rohith (10) and Dhanush (10), all residents of Marathaghatta.

Sources to TNIE said that since it was a holiday, the children had created the Ganesha Idol with mud near the lake and had planned to immerse it when the tragic incident happened.

KGF Superintendent of Police, Sujeetha Mohammed, has rushed to the spot.