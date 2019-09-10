Three leopards found dead in Nanjangud

By Express News Service

MYSURU: As many as three leopards, including two cubs, were found dead under suspicious circumstances at Hallere village in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru district on Monday. While the carcasses of a cub and mother leopard were found in one agricultural field, another cub was found in another field abutting the land. However, the reason behind their death is yet to be ascertained. The viscera samples have been collected and sent to forensic science laboratory for tests.

DCF (Mysuru division) Prashanth Kumar K C told The New Indian Express, “We received information at about 1.30 pm. There are neither injury marks nor any attempt to remove the body parts, especially the claws. Everything is intact. Upon post-mortem, it was found that the stomach of two leopards, including a cub, was empty.”

The mother leopard is about four years old and the cubs are about four months old.While it is confirmed to be the case of unnatural death, the exact cause will be known after the lab report. The village is located 5 km from Omkar range of Bandipur forest. National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representative Kruthika Alanahalli, who is also a honorary wildlife warden, also visited the spot.