Six kids drown in tank in Kolar district

KGF (KOLAR DISTRICT): In a tragic incident, six children, all aged between 7 and 12, drowned in a tank at Marathaghatta village, Kolar district, on Tuesday. According to SP Mohammed Sujeetha, the incident occurred at 2.30 pm. The victims are Vaishnavi (12), her brother Rohit (10), Tejashree (11) and her sister Rakshitha (8), Dhanush (8) and Veena (11) — all residents of the village.

As Tuesday was a holiday for schools on account of Moharram, eight children from the village were making Ganesha idols using the clay available in the tank and immersing them in the same tank later. Tragedy struck when six of them entered the tank to immerse the idols, got stuck in the slush and drowned. The two remaining children rushed to the village and informed the residents. The bodies were retrieved from the tank and sent to KGF General Hospital for postmortem. A case is registered in Andersonpet police station.

Meanwhile, Kolar DC

J Manjunath told TNIE that CM BS Yediyurappa has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased from the CM’s fund and Rs 50,000 from the students’ welfare fund.