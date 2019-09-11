Uncertainty over successful implementation of UPOR project in Shivamogga

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA (KARNATAKA): Technical issues with regard to the issuance of around 140 property cards have created uncertainty over the successful implementation of the Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) pilot project in the city. After complaints poured in over the technical issues, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked the Revenue Department to not make the UPOR cards compulsory in the registration of properties.

UPOR is a significant project intended to reduce legal disputes over property ownership. The project is being implemented in the city for the past three years. The pilot project is being implemented only in Shivamogga and Mangaluru cities. UPOR or property card was made compulsory in the registration of properties.

The project aimed at bringing certainty in the minds of the citizens regarding their ownership of the properties and would give them confidence. Prospective buyers, who are often at the risk of falling prey to property fraud, will be benefited as most of the time they are uncertain about the ownership of the property they intend to purchase.

For all these reasons, UPOR project is being implemented. But, there is uncertainty over the implementation of the project as Yediyurappa has asked the officials to not make the UPOR or property card compulsory while registering properties. Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra said that relaxation will be given for submitting property card when registering properties. "The CM has asked officials to implement the project successfully after strengthening the project technically. People had been complaining about technical issues. Hence, they are given relaxation," he said.

Sources in the Revenue Department told The New Indian Express that there were technical issues pertaining to only 140 cards of over 1.04 lakh properties. “The technical issues include delay in updating of records, old data replication, non-updation of built-up area and others. There were delays of only 15 days in issuing the cards. However, who are in hurry of registering their properties had been raising complaints,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Sources in the UPOR wing said that 65,000 property cards are already issued. More than 12,000 cards are ready to be issued but owners are not coming to collect the cards as they are not in need of those cards immediately. Those who want to sell their properties are coming forward to collect the cards. Many people are yet to submit documents for getting the cards.

“An official order in this regard is yet to be issued. Once issued, old method will be followed while registering properties. The new method will be followed only after issuing the cards to all property owners,” said L Narayanaswamy, deputy director of land records.

WHAT IS UPOR?

Similar to RTC for rural properties, UPOR is ownership records for properties in urban areas. The records are proof of the ownership of the property. UPOR consists of various other details such as shape and the area of property and various encumbrances on the property like bank loans etc.

KEY BENEFITS

- Bank would be certain that property belongs to the buyer and gives loan

- Courts dispose of property related cases much thanks to reliable source of ownership.

- Municipality will have a comprehensive database of the properties

- Property card will also have exact GPS coordinates of each property, helping owner find out corners of his property on the ground even after hundreds of years.