Financial slowdown has hit us, but Karnataka in better position: CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday said though the perceived financial slowdown has affected Karnataka to some extent, the state was in a “much better position” compared to other states, with the tax collection mechanism working efficiently. Speaking to reporters after reviewing tax collection from commercial taxes, excise, transport, and stamps and registration departments, he said commercial taxes department had a target of collecting Rs 76,046 crore.

So far, it had reached Rs 33,618 crore, which is 44.2% of the target and 20.3% more than what was collected in the corresponding period last year. He said there was a 14.3% increase in GST collections. When the GST was implemented, 4.51 lakh individuals/firms had registered under new regime and it had now increased to 8,16,573, which was more than a 100% growth, he said.