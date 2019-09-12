Flood, famine-affected first priority for Karnataka, say ministers at pontiffs meet

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: The immediate goal of the BS Yediyurappa government should be to assist and bail out farmers and residents of villages and towns hit by floods and famine, a cross-section of ministers opined on Wednesday. The group included Deputy Chief minister Govind M Karjol as well and they were attending the Dalit and Backward Classes Pontiff’s meet here.

Addressing the gathered visitors, they lauded the efforts of the pontiffs in doing good for society. They said that any money that is being given to these mutts would not get wasted as it would certainly be used for the development of sections of the society reeling under poverty. Karjol, in his speech said that both state and Central governments are designing programmes for building a beautiful society and that people should cooperate.

KS Eshwarappa said that the issue of funding would be taken up with the Chief Minister to get the funds released. He recalled the tenure of the previous BJP government and said that it was present Chitradurga MP and former social welfare minister A Narayanaswamy who first showed that funds to the mutts will lead to development of the community.

Law and Parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy said that the entire society should get on to a common platform for development in order to show to the world that Karnataka has successfully replicated the 12th-century model of Anubhava Mantapa.

Health minister B Sriramulu said that health would be given priority in the state and urged the people to take the help of the Ayushman Bharat programme. Head of Dalit and Backward classes mutt Niranjananda Puri Swamy of Kaginele Gurupeet urged the government for speedy completion of the Upper Bhadra Project and to further fund the mutts for pushing development.