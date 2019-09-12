Home States Karnataka

French aircraft firm Latécoere opens facility in Belagavi

As of December 2018, the firm employed 4,958 people in 13 countries.

Published: 12th September 2019 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: French aircraft company Latécoere, a tier-1 partner of major international aircraft manufacturers including Airbus, Embraer, Dassault, Boeing and Bombardier, has opened its new manufacturing plant at Belagavi. The 4,400 sqmt site was opened on Tuesday. The plant is dedicated to manufacturing of the radio navigation harnesses for the Falcon 2000 aircraft.

In the coming years, it will also make the main harness as well as the avionics harnesses for Thales to be fitted on aircraft such as Boeing B777, B737 and Airbus A320, as well as other aircraft, according to a statement issued by the French consulate office in Bengaluru. The plant employs 70 people and the company plans to have a workforce of 300 by 2022. Yannick Assouad, CEO of Latécoere, stated they will continues to evolve in line with the transformation 2020 plan. As of December 2018, the firm employed 4,958 people in 13 countries.

Benoît Berger, Senior Executive Vice-President (Procurement and Purchasing) of Dassault Aviation said the new step paves the way towards positioning India as an international supplier reference in the global aerospace market, matching the highest standards in the field. 

“The move resonates with our strategy to support ‘Make in India’ initiative by contributing to Foreign Direct Investment directly and through our partners, while also transferring skills and technology to local enterprises,” stated Gil Michielin, Thales Executive Vice-President for Avionics. He said India remains an integral part of their global supply chain strategy and look forward to significantly increasing the level of procurement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Belagavi Latécoere
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp