National post in the offing for Tejasvi Surya?

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party top brass is likely to induct the state’s youngest MP Tejasvi Surya in its National Youth wing or as National spokesperson for BJP. At the same time, the state unit of the party is also on the lookout for a Youth Wing president for Karnataka.

Sources said that while Tejasvi’s name was initially proposed for this post, the central leadership had other plans for him. “He has solid experience with the ABVP. He is young, popular and involved in party building,” a BJP leader commented. According to a senior national leader, October would see the changing of the BJP national president and other office-bearers. “Only after the party decides on a national president, the other names will be decided,” the leader said.

“Tejasvi would also be a good fit for the post. He has good command over language and is said to enjoy a good rapport with the media. The final decision, however, is before the party high command,” a source explained.

