Home States Karnataka

New AE and AI courses to to strengthen engineers 

The group had previously trained at least 4,500 professionals in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) systems, 80 percent of whom were placed in leading companies later.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recognising the growing need in industries for experts in automative electronics (AE), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RV Group of Institutions has come up with advanced diploma, blended diploma and certificate courses in these areas. The courses will be available as part-time or full-time and are designed to meet industry needs.

Speaking at an event, Venkatesh Prasad, Group CEO-RV Skills, said, “We have consulted with several professionals in the emerging markets of automotive industries. Benz had vetted our programme before confirming that the course will equip professionals in the right direction” he said.

The group had previously trained at least 4,500 professionals in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) systems, 80 percent of whom were placed in leading companies later.Three-quarters of the course requires lab work, with industry professionals teaching the courses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp