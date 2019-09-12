New AE and AI courses to to strengthen engineers 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recognising the growing need in industries for experts in automative electronics (AE), artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, RV Group of Institutions has come up with advanced diploma, blended diploma and certificate courses in these areas. The courses will be available as part-time or full-time and are designed to meet industry needs.

Speaking at an event, Venkatesh Prasad, Group CEO-RV Skills, said, “We have consulted with several professionals in the emerging markets of automotive industries. Benz had vetted our programme before confirming that the course will equip professionals in the right direction” he said.

The group had previously trained at least 4,500 professionals in Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) systems, 80 percent of whom were placed in leading companies later.Three-quarters of the course requires lab work, with industry professionals teaching the courses.