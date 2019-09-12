Home States Karnataka

New industrial policy will be rolled out soon: Jagadish Shettar

Priority to be given to guidelines on industrial land allotment

Published: 12th September 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Heavy Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  An Investor Interaction meeting was held with the investors from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, at Belagavi on Wednesday. Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar presided over the meeting. In the meeting, Shettar stated, “A modern new industrial policy will be rolled out soon and priority will be given for setting up of guidelines for industrial land allotment and price fixation. The focus will also be on improving the functioning of single window system to give clearance to set up industries,” Shettar added.

Principal Secretary to Commerce and Industries Department Gaurav Gupta highlighted the state’s congenial investment environment. He deliberated on the reforms which had made the business environment even more conducive for attracting and absorbing new investments across many sectors. He also highlighted the key strengths and achievements of Karnataka across sectors viz auto, auto components and electrical vehicles, precision engineering, machine tools, textile, apparels and presented an overview on the industrial infrastructure readiness of Belagavi district. He stated, “Our focus includes bringing our industrial infrastructure, policies and practices to best global standards and to make Karnataka a global manufacturing hub.”

A meeting with investors was conducted, where a total investment of Rs 570 crore is committed from Indo Count Industries Ltd, Mumbai, Godavari Biorefineries Ltd, Mumbai, Jina Special Steel Works Private Limited, Belagavi,  Kwality Animal Feeds Private Limited, Belagavi, Vijay ShantriAgro Tech Export, Belagavi, Ashok Iron Works Private Limited, Belagavi and Shree Anant Life Sciences Limited, Belagavi.

Several industrial associations such as Ichalkaranji engineering association, Utkarsh Udyojak Samstha, Kolhapur engineering association, Shiroli manufacturers association, manufacturers association of Kagal-Hatkalangale, Gokul Shirgaon manufacturers association and Shri Lakshmi industrial manufacturers association gave their memorandums for establishing industry in Belagavi.

