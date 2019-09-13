CM Yediyurappa performs yagna for govt’s stability

Home States Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa being blessed by the temple elephants when he visited the Gowrigadde Ashram in Chikkamagaluru district; (inset) the pooja in progress | Express

By B Thipperudrappa 
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Gowrigadde Ashram in Chikkamagaluru district on Thursday to take part in a yagna and pray for his government’s stability and state’s welfare.

It is said the Chief Minister and senior BJP leaders performed a two-hour-long ritual of ‘Shata Rudra Yagna’ at Swarna Peetikeshwari Dattasharam, seeking blessings to ensure the BJP government’s stability. The leaders, however, maintained that it was done for the state’s welfare at a time when floods caused major devastation in many districts.

The CM, along with senior leaders, including MP Shobha Karandlaje, took part in the yagna and ‘poornaahuti’ of a six -day-long ‘homa’ that concluded at the ashram on Thursday. Sources said Yediyurappa prayed for the continuation as the Chief Minister for the next three-and- a-half years.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda too had visited the ashram when the coalition government was going through turbulent times. Vinay Guruji of the ashram is well-known among the top politicians and in the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had predicted that Narendra Modi will continue as the Prime Minister for the next eight years.

Though many powerful politicians have visited the ashram, they hadn’t performed such rituals. Yediyurappa is the first politician to do so. 

Yediyurappa and his convoy had proceeded to Gowrigadde ashram after seeking blessings from Sringeri Bharathitheertha swamiji and Vidhushekara swamiji at Srtingeri Gurubhavan in the morning. What was special was that Shobha too took part in the ‘poornahuti’. 

Yediyurappa, who visited the ashram last year in August, had vowed to perform Shata Rudra yagna if he became the Chief Minister.

