Home States Karnataka

DK Shivakumar broke down after daughter Aisshwarya questioned by ED

Reportedly when the news of his daughter’s interrogation by the ED reached him, he collapsed.

Published: 13th September 2019 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Aishwarya daughter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with a money-laundering probe against her father in New Delhi

Aishwarya daughter of Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate ED in connection with a money-laundering probe against her father in New Delhi on Thursday (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of his crucial court appearance on Friday, Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Thursday seemed a broken man. In the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till Friday, Shivakumar had to be rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital with symptoms of high blood pressure and diarrhoea. Reportedly when the news of his daughter’s interrogation by the ED reached him, he collapsed.

According to sources close to the family, the move by the ED to summon his daughter Aisshwarya left him emotionally shattered as well. Aisshwarya appeared before the ED on Thursday and returned to Bengaluru after her questioning ended after several hours. Her father meanwhile, was administered medicines and put on intravenous drips.  

Sources close to the Vokkaliga leader said that they were shocked to see the dishevelled condition of Shivakumar and took the court permission to give him a shaving kit. “We gave him a shaving kit a couple of days back,” added a Shivakumar associate.

Aisshwarya’s questioning according to sources, was on the alleged hawala transactions and benami assets. The 22-year-old, a trustee in the family-run Global College, was also questioned about a business trip to Singapore in 2017. She was also asked to clarify certain statements that Shivakumar had made to the ED. 

Shivakumar, meanwhile, has maintained that the Rs 8.6 crore cash (approximate), which was recovered by the Income Tax Department in August 2017 from four properties in Delhi and Karnataka, did not belong to him. “Shivakumar has told the ED that the cash didn’t belong to him and he had no knowledge of its presence or source in the apartment in Safdarjung Enclave,” said the source.

The family was deeply disturbed by another development as some vernacular media carried what they claimed were the questions posed to her as well as her answers in their bulletin. Interrogation proceedings are a closely guarded secret. 

On Friday, Shivakumar will be produced in court and sources said that the ED could file a remand application seeking custody for five more days. However, if the court declines, then there is a possibility that Shivakumar could be sent to judicial custody, which means that he could become the other high profile Congress leader in Tihar jail after P Chidambaram. 

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, accompanied by other leaders, went to the hospital to see Shivakumar on Thursday evening. Their mobile phones were taken away and they could see Shivakumar from a distance but did not get the chance to speak to him as ED officials insisted on the court’s clearance.   

Let law take its course, says Deputy Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the Congress should not accuse the BJP of misusing central agencies and should let the law take its own course. He said that people should not be misguided using caste factors and asked leaders to stop giving a caste tint to the issue. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Enforcement Directorate congress
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp