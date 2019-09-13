Home States Karnataka

Karnataka floods: Congress threatens to launch protest

Former Minister Satish Jarkiholi taunted that the government has not even been able to compensate the flood victims with Rs 10,000 which it had earlier promised. 

Published: 13th September 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:24 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Continuing their tirade against the state government over its failure to provide relief to flood victims in different parts of Karnataka, the Congress threatened to launch a massive protest in the Mumbai-Karnataka region which has seen the worst floods in recent times. 

They warned that if the government fails to help in rehabilitation and redress the grievances of flood victims, the party will launch a protest against the government, former Home Minister M B Patil said. 
Patil said Revenue minister R Ashoka had assured that the government will provide shelter to the hundreds rendered homeless but the promise has not yet been fulfilled.  

