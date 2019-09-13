Home States Karnataka

Kids to get vaccinated for diphtheria 

Health and Family Welfare Department plans drive in govt, private schools across state
 

Published: 13th September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the recent outbreak of Diphtheria in parts of north Karnataka, the Health and Family Welfare Department is planning a vaccination programme in schools across the state.

This will be done in coordination with the Education Department and Women and Child Development Department.

“The immunisation programme for Diphtheria prevention in schools must be robust ... which may not be the case in all schools. The department plans to begin vaccination programmes in all government and private schools, anganwadis, among others. Usually, the boosters to be given every five years to children is not done which may be the reason why several fell ill. We will need nearly 11 lakh DPT boosters (Diphtheria Pertussis Tetanus) and tetanus-diphtheria vaccine for ages 10 and 16,” a World Health Organisation (WHO) representative told TNIE on the sidelines of a two-day state-level workshop for Measles & Rubella elimination.

As many as 37 cases of Diphtheria were found in Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences in the ladies hostel alone earlier this month.

“Between January and August, nearly 300 cases of Diphtheria were recorded which is perhaps the highest in the country. There is a shortage of DPT vaccine. The department wrote to the Union government for vaccines on August 1. We expect it to reach us in October after which WHO in co-ordination with the state government will start the vaccination programme,” the representative added. Until then, district-level review meetings will be held to plan on how to execute the vaccination programme.

The department is also working with WHO to eliminate Measles and Rubella as per the new national target of 2023 by strengthening the reporting mechanism at village, district and urban level.

“People in villages often approach temples when they suffer from fever with rashes. Hence, the plan is to educate priests, faith healers and other local influential people to send suspected cases to the primary health centres or government hospitals,” said Dr Lokesh Alahari, sub-regional team leader, Karnataka, WHO India, while addressing the gathering of District RCHOs ( Reproductive Child Health Officer) at the workshop.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
diphtheria  vaccine
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Virat Kolhi and Anushka Sharma always give their fans some major relationship goals! At the renaming ceremony of the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, a special stand was dedicated to Kohli. Swipe to see pictures where A
Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma give us relationship goals at event honouring cricketer
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp