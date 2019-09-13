Home States Karnataka

Will overcome falling GDP soon, says Sadananda Gowda

Union minister speaking at event highlighting 100 days of Modi 2.0 govt says flood relief funds will be released soon

Published: 13th September 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda and Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan address the media in Bengaluru on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite his cabinet colleagues refusing to acknowledge the debates over the economic slowdown, Union Minister for Chemicals and fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda, on Thursday claimed that the falling GDP was a real concern.

Speaking at an event organised to highlight 100 days of Modi 2.0 government, Gowda said that the Union government will overcome the situation soon. Gowda, along with Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Dr Ashwath Narayan, released a booklet listing the achievements of the Modi government where Kashmir and abrogation of Article 370 took the centrestage.

“It (negative GDP growth) is a real challenge for the Union government but we will overcome it soon,” the minister said while responding to a question. 

The Union minister also dismissed barbs by the Opposition that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has failed in bringing Central funds for flood relief. “Funds for flood relief will be released at the earliest. No funds have been released to any states so far. That doesn’t mean MPs or ministers are afraid or reluctant to seek funds from the Prime Minister. The matter will be discussed in the Union Cabinet meeting,” Gowda said. 
Listing the Union Territory status to Kashmir as the greatest achievement of Modi government so far, Gowda said abrogation of Article 370 has brought Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh to the mainstream.

“It has given a boost to the local economy and job creation, has made the socio-economic infrastructure better, and has ensured 10 per cent quota for economically weaker section applied to J&K,” he said.
Reiterating his government’s vision of a 5-trillion-dollar economy, Gowda said the merger of banks — a move that was vehemently opposed by two Karnataka-based banks — was aimed towards boosting the economy. 

Insisting that the abolition of Triple Talaq was a measure aimed at social justice, the Union minister added that Code on Wages 2019 ensures pay parity for women. The Modi government aims to build 1.95 crore houses in rural India in the next two years and provide electricity and gas connection to every rural family by 2022, he said. 

