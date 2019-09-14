Home States Karnataka

Karnataka college principal breaks students’ phones to set an example

Despite imposing a ban by MES Chaitanya PU College, a few students managed to bring mobile phones on campus. 

mobile ban

Principal R M Bhat broke two of the mobile phones with a hammer in front of the students and warned them not to bring phones to the campus. 

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: A video clip of a private college principal breaking mobile phones with a hammer in front of hundreds of students in Sirsi went viral in Uttara Kannada district. Though the students were miffed, it was appreciated by a number of parents and the public.

MES Chaitanya PU College had imposed a ban on mobile phones on campus. Despite this, a few students managed to bring mobile phones on campus. Principal R M Bhat had warned the students not to bring mobile phones to the college, or he would seize them.

On Thursday, Bhat called students from first and second years to the auditorium and held a special class on mobile usage. After the awareness class, a search was conducted and the college staffers seized 17 mobile phones from students. The principal broke two of the mobile phones with a hammer in front of the students and warned them not to bring phones to the campus. 

Speaking to TNIE, despite teachers warning students about phones, some students used to bring them to classrooms. “The remaining 15 phones have been kept in the college locker and these will be returned to students after the annual exams. It was just to create awareness and warn the students,” he added.

The move by the college has evoked mixed response among the students, parents and others. Many people appreciated the move of the principal, but the students were not happy with the decision. The video clip went viral among college students and teachers in the district. Other colleges in the district are planning to implement the ban on mobile phone strictly and they are warning students that they will also break phones if they find them on campus.

Comments(1)

  • M k Durgaprasad
    I appreciate the steps taken by the college principal and I request all management's of colleges all over India to emulate him
    3 days ago reply
