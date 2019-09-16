Home States Karnataka

Amit Shah’s Hindi push has Karnataka BJP scrambling for cover ahead of bypolls  

While BJP leaders are torn between regional pride and agreeing with their national head, Congress leaders are making the most of this dilemma.

Published: 16th September 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 68th Plenary Session of North Eastern Council at Administrative Staff College in Guwahati Sunday Sept 8 2019

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The entire BJP leadership in the state seems to be on the backfoot currently due to the statement made by BJP president Amit Shah on pushing Hindi as the national language.

Shah’s statements, at a time when polls are expected to be held in 17 assembly constituencies, have made matters worse for the saffron party which had already come under fire from Kannada organisations for abandoning the proposal for a state flag. 

The BJP now finds itself in the unenviable position of providing a weak response to the comments or trying to rope in the ideology of the RSS to bolster their argument.

“From the days of Jan Sangh, our leaders including our ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, have stressed that regional languages should be supreme in every state. The RSS firmly believes that mother tongue should be given priority,” said an RSS-ideologue minister in the Karnataka cabinet. 

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol chose his words carefully as well.

“Kannada is 2,500 years old. The Mughals, Portuguese and the British ruled this country but they couldn’t destroy Kannada. Kannada is eternal and will survive as long as there are people in the world.”

ALSO READ | Hindi row: Kerala Governor softens ‘one nation, one language’ stand after criticism

Karjol’s statement reflects the mood in the Karnataka BJP- torn between wanting to play to the gallery of regional pride and unwilling to be seen as disagreeing with their national President. 

Meanwhile, Congress is having a field day with the discomfort of its rival. “BJP leaders are cowards. Not one of them has the spine to question their high command. Yediyurappa is the weakest Chief Minister I have ever seen. Despite being from Mandya, he lacks this soil’s valour and self-respect,” said Siddaramaiah, the Congress Legislature Party chief

But there are some who have spoken out, albeit with caution.

“Kannada should get priority. Nothing should be taught at the cost of Kannada. People will not learn a language if it is imposed. If it is taught with affection, then they will. A single line from an entire speech is being debated about but Amit Shah has also said that we need to strengthen all other languages,” said Suresh Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education. 

“It is not good to impose a language on anybody. Everybody has the freedom to speak and use their mother tongue. Shah has not objected to promoting vernacular languages but has only expressed his opinion about the need of one-nation-one language,” said newly-elected MP from Kalburgi, Umesh Jadhav. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Amit Shah BJP President Kannada organisations congress amit shah hindi statement
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp