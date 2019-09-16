DK Shivakumar’s brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh urge DKS fans to stay away from New Delhi 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s brother and Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh have asked party workers to stay away from New Delhi. In a letter addressed to party workers, followers and fans of DK Shivakumar — who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case — Suresh has appealed that they should not come to New Delhi on Tuesday when Shivakumar is expected to be produced before a court, as the ED’s custody comes to an end.

“We request everyone to be in their respective places in the state. The arrival of more people in Delhi will cause inconvenience to the administration and judiciary,” read Suresh’s letter, citing that it is a message from his brother. Massive crowds were witnessed outside the ED office and Rouse Avenue court after DKS’ arrest, and eventual process of being produced in court.

Wanting to be seen as a people’s representative who doesn’t mean trouble, Shivakumar has asked for his supporters’ cooperation through his brother’s letter.