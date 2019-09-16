Home States Karnataka

Karnataka minister Suresh Kumar to meet students, assess their wants

The first of such meetings has been scheduled for Tuesday in the minister’s home constituency of Rajajinagar

Published: 16th September 2019 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Teachers place their demands before Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in Bengaluru on Tuesday | nagaraja gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After discussing concerns regarding Primary and Secondary schools with thousands of teachers via personal meetings, calls, emails and WhatsApp groups, minister Suresh Kumar is all set to involve another set of stakeholders — students. In a first-of-its-kind attempt, Kumar, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, will hold discussions with students on what their requirements are. The first of such meetings have been scheduled for Tuesday in the minister’s home constituency of Rajajinagar. 

“I must have met over 10,000 teachers since I took charge of the ministry. They reach out to me through the media or their own representatives, but what about the more important stakeholders — the children? I have taken an initiative to meet some 300 students to take their inputs and interact with them on what they want from schools,” Suresh Kumar told TNIE. 

On Tuesday, the Department of Primary and Secondary education will organise an interactive session between the minister and students of about 45 schools at the auditorium of KLE International School. Apart from interacting with the minister, students will also be given a questionnaire in Kannada and English on various issues concerning the education system and facilities at schools. Responses of the participating students will be compiled to understand what the children actually want. The exercise is likely to be repeated across the state. 

