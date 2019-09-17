Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC dismisses appeals filed by DK Shivakumar and three others in ED case

The appeals filed by them against the order of single bench which rejected their petitions questioning the summons issued by the ED last month.

Published: 17th September 2019 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka high court

Karnataka High Court (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major setback to former minister and Congress leader DK Shivakumar and three other accused, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the verdict of the single bench which rejected their petitions filed against summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz dismissed the appeals filed by Shivakumar and other three accused.

The three other accused are Sachin Narayan, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and Sunil Sharma.

READ: Shivakumar moves Delhi HC seeking copy of his statements recorded by ED

The appeals filed by them against the order of single bench which rejected their petitions questioning the summons issued by the ED, on August 30, 2019.

Observing that it is inclining to interfere in the single judge’s order, the division bench directed the ED not to arrest the three accused for the four weeks on the condition that they should appear before ED and cooperate in the investigations.
 

