Home States Karnataka

BCC commissioner shunted out

The government has abruptly shunted out Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti merely within two and a half months of his appointment.

Published: 18th September 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The government has abruptly shunted out Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti merely within two and a half months of his appointment.Dudagunti was appointed as the headquarters assistant to the Belagavi deputy commissioner. Another officer Jagadish K H will succeed him in the corporation. As head of the corporation, Dudagunti had earned a good name in the city by addressing civic problems actively ever since he assumed charge.

According to sources, the young KAS officer will go down in the history of the corporation as the commissioner serving the shortest stint. Dudagunti who had taken charge on June 29 had not only added pace to the ongoing development works of the Smart City Project, but also the ones being initiated by the corporation. Dudagunti would visit various localities in the city regularly to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

Dudagunti has reportedly become a scapegoat in the tug-of-war between a local MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi. According to sources, a lobby of Jarkiholi brought Dudagunti to the corporation, but the local MLA succeeded in getting him transferred soon after the change of guard at the state level. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp