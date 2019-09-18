BCC commissioner shunted out

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The government has abruptly shunted out Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) Commissioner Ashok Dudagunti merely within two and a half months of his appointment.Dudagunti was appointed as the headquarters assistant to the Belagavi deputy commissioner. Another officer Jagadish K H will succeed him in the corporation. As head of the corporation, Dudagunti had earned a good name in the city by addressing civic problems actively ever since he assumed charge.

According to sources, the young KAS officer will go down in the history of the corporation as the commissioner serving the shortest stint. Dudagunti who had taken charge on June 29 had not only added pace to the ongoing development works of the Smart City Project, but also the ones being initiated by the corporation. Dudagunti would visit various localities in the city regularly to ensure cleanliness and hygiene.

Dudagunti has reportedly become a scapegoat in the tug-of-war between a local MLA and former minister Satish Jarkiholi. According to sources, a lobby of Jarkiholi brought Dudagunti to the corporation, but the local MLA succeeded in getting him transferred soon after the change of guard at the state level.