Bengaluru local arrested for damaging pillar in Hampi 

By Express News Service

BALLARI: In a shocking incident a tourist from Bengaluru was arrested for damaging one of the historic pillars in Hampi world heritage area.

The incident was reported on Wednesday evening when the accused was found pushing a pillar behind Vijaya Vittala temple. The officials from the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) who noticed the act caught the accused and informed the police.

The accused Nagaraj, 45, is a resident of Bengaluru and was visiting Hampi with his friends. The police said that the accused thought the pillars were unattended and he could further push them on the ground. A case has been registered at Hampi police station.

This is second such incident of vandalism in Hampi in the last few months. Earlier this year, a group of tourists had vandalised pillars in Hampi and had also posted the video of the incident. After an outrage, five people responsible for vandalism were arrested and fined.