Congress criticism over winter session makes no sense: Law Minister JC Madhuswamy

Minister Madhuswamy backs CM’s decision to hold Assembly Session in Belagavi; Cong threatens stir on Sept 24

Published: 19th September 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress members stage a protest against the Centre and state government over their ‘failure’ to provide relief material to the flood and drought-hit areas across the state, in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Backing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s decision to hold the winter session of the Karnataka Assembly at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, state law minister JC Madhuswamy flayed the Congress for its criticism of the CM’s decision, on Wednesday. Traditionally, the state has always held the winter session in Belagavi. 

“Congress’ criticism that we are trying to hide from protests in Belagavi makes no sense. Whether in Belagavi or Bengaluru, the MLAs who sit in session are the same. They can raise the same questions they want. Belagavi’s officials, including the Deputy Commissioners, are busy with relief work and by holding a session there, we don’t want to disrupt it,” said law minister JC Madhuswamy.

The Congress, in a resolution passed during its legislative party meeting headed by Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, was keen on urging the government to hold the winter session of the assembly in Belagavi, or face protests. Yediyurappa, after taking oath as Chief Minister, had tabled a vote-on-account instead of a full-fledged Finance Bill, making it crucial for a Finance Bill to be tabled and passed in this session.

“This time it won’t be a vote-on-account. We will table a budget and hope to get it passed,” Madhuswamy said. The Congress, that has been criticising the BJP government for failing to get aid from the Union government, declared that it will hold an agitation in Belagavi on September 24, demanding immediate release of funds. 

