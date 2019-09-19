DyCM Ashwath Narayan wants students to raise funds, join flood relief work

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With losses scaling “more than Rs 60,000 crore”, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday sought to partner colleges to help in flood relief works. He urged students to contribute in whatever capacity they could. At the Karnataka State Higher Education Council meeting of vice-chancellors, Narayan said that students, particularly those with the National Service Scheme, should be enlisted for rehabilitation work. “Karnataka has seen the worst floods in 150 years. Relief work was quick but rehabilitation has received little support,” he said.

“We need to get students to participate in physical and financial rehabilitation work. They can be taken on fieldwork, and even to source funds for rehabilitation. The cost of damage has exceeded Rs 60,000 crore. Think of ways to get students involved,” he instructed the vice-chancellors.

The minister also slammed the vice-chancellors for the lack of transparency in appointments. “Money exchanges hands during teachers’ appointments. Exams are held to screen teachers. One must refrain from making compromises. The only agenda is to improve the quality of universities,” said Narayan, who is also minister for higher education.