Four-year-old girl dies in Karnataka's Gadag; dengue suspected

GADAG (KARNATAKA): A girl who was suffering from fever died on Wednesday night in Gadag district hospital. The deceased identified as four-year-old Pallavi Somanna Salmani from Byalwadagi village of Mundargi taluka was admitted to Gadag district hospital last week.

She was suffering from acute fever for the last seven days and after a primary check-up, doctors in Mundargi asked her parents to take her to Gadag for further treatment.

Doctors in Gadag district hospital said that it was a suspected case of dengue. Pallavi's parents are reportedly blaming the doctors for alleged negligence in treatment.