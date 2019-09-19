Home States Karnataka

Karnataka man gives wife triple talaq over WhatsApp from Dubai

The woman said that she had lodged a complaint in the police station, but because her husband's family was too powerful, the case was settled out of the police station.

Triple talaq

By ANI

SHIVAMOGGA (Karnataka): A woman who claimed she was given 'triple talaq' by her husband who stays in Dubai via a WhatsApp voice message has appealed for assistance from the Prime Minister.

"My husband Mushtafa gave me Triple Talaq in a voice recording message through Whatsaap. But I don't accept this divorce. I have registered a case. I seek justice. Police said that they can't do anything as my husband stays in Dubai," said the complainant Ayesha.

She further said that she had lodged a complaint in the police station, but because her husband's family was too powerful, the case was settled out of the police station.

"We were happily married for the past 21 years. Initially, I could not have a baby but this did not bother him as we adopted a girl child who is now 16-years-old," she said.

"The police are not ready to help. They say since my husband is in Dubai, they can't act. I am not well-educated that I could work and earn for my family. He is not giving us financial support, which is a big problem for my daughter's education," she said.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister for bringing in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which criminalises Triple Talaq and said, "I appeal to Modiji to help me unite with my husband." 

