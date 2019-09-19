Home States Karnataka

Maestro Anupama Bhagwat forced to cancel concert after airline leaves sitar in London

She had handed over her sitar to be checked in when she boarded Air India flight AI 178 from London Heathrow Airport.

Published: 19th September 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

The sitar which was checked in at London Heathrow airport

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 36 hours after internationally acclaimed sitarist Anupama Bhagwat reached the Kempegowda International Airport here from London, she is still frantically trying to get hold of her ancestral sitar. With the musical instrument missing from the check-in luggage, Anupama was forced to cancel a private concert at Whitefield on Wednesday. “It has caused a dent in my reputation and also loss for the organiser,” she told The New Indian Express.

She had handed over her sitar to be checked in when she boarded Air India flight AI 178 from London Heathrow Airport. She was returning on a business class ticket to Bengaluru after performing at a concert there. The flight reached KIA at 2.40 am on September 17. 

The alleged lack of response from the airline regarding the missing sitar, despite numerous calls and mails, has incensed the musician. Anupama said, “I am totally frustrated with the poor response I have been getting from Air India.  I took great care of it when it was being sent from Heathrow and personally strapped it tightly in an oversized baggage carrier, a special one used for such kind of baggage.” 

‘The sitar is my prized possession’

The flight to London was not without incident too. The sitar case suffered a dent and the instrument had chipped off a bit when it reached London two weeks ago by an Air India flight. She said she faced similar apathy at the London office of Air India when she complained about the damage to the instrument.

“The sitar is my prized possession and is priceless as it is ancestral property. It is of an ancient make and only a couple of people can create a similar one. Its market value today could be about Rs 1.9 lakh,” she said. Asked about the goof-up, an Air India spokesperson assured this reporter, “The sitar will be delivered by flight AI 609 which will reach KIA at 9.45 pm on Wednesday.” He added that the delay in placing the baggage occurred at London airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anupama Bhagwat London Bengaluru Airport sitar Air India
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp