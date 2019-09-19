Maestro Anupama Bhagwat forced to cancel concert after airline leaves sitar in London

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 36 hours after internationally acclaimed sitarist Anupama Bhagwat reached the Kempegowda International Airport here from London, she is still frantically trying to get hold of her ancestral sitar. With the musical instrument missing from the check-in luggage, Anupama was forced to cancel a private concert at Whitefield on Wednesday. “It has caused a dent in my reputation and also loss for the organiser,” she told The New Indian Express.

She had handed over her sitar to be checked in when she boarded Air India flight AI 178 from London Heathrow Airport. She was returning on a business class ticket to Bengaluru after performing at a concert there. The flight reached KIA at 2.40 am on September 17.

The alleged lack of response from the airline regarding the missing sitar, despite numerous calls and mails, has incensed the musician. Anupama said, “I am totally frustrated with the poor response I have been getting from Air India. I took great care of it when it was being sent from Heathrow and personally strapped it tightly in an oversized baggage carrier, a special one used for such kind of baggage.”

‘The sitar is my prized possession’

The flight to London was not without incident too. The sitar case suffered a dent and the instrument had chipped off a bit when it reached London two weeks ago by an Air India flight. She said she faced similar apathy at the London office of Air India when she complained about the damage to the instrument.

“The sitar is my prized possession and is priceless as it is ancestral property. It is of an ancient make and only a couple of people can create a similar one. Its market value today could be about Rs 1.9 lakh,” she said. Asked about the goof-up, an Air India spokesperson assured this reporter, “The sitar will be delivered by flight AI 609 which will reach KIA at 9.45 pm on Wednesday.” He added that the delay in placing the baggage occurred at London airport.