Home States Karnataka

PUBG bet: Karnataka boy swims in drain after losing video game to friends

Video of boy goes viral; cops search for him; friends claim he placed a wager on game and swam because he lost

Published: 19th September 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Still from popular game PUBG.

Still from popular game PUBG.

By Mahesh M Goudar
Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A viral video of a boy swimming in a drain in Vijayapura has left many baffled. Police were alerted about the same as some suspect the act was part of a challenge based on the wildly popular videogame PUBG. The craze for this game is in the news again this incident, as a few individuals in the video, who claim to be the boy’s friends, have come forward and narrated the entire incident to  The New Indian Express.   

The 29-second video shows a teenager crawling and swimming in a drain. The boy’s friends, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “He is addicted to the game and would play it everyday till late at night. He was very confident about the game and it was difficult to beat him.”

“On Friday, while he was playing PUBG with his friends, he places a bet that if he lost the game, he would swim in the filthy water in the drain behind Gagan Mahal. He lost the game, and while initially he refused do it, later he jumped and crawled in the moat,” another friend said.

“He crawled in the moat for two to three minutes as part of his wager. None of his friends forced him, instead they attempted to stop him. After completing the challenge, he took a bath for an hour and he went home,” said one of his friends.

However, his friends claimed, “On the same night, he was started playing the game again. The earlier incident had not made any impact on him.”Meanwhile, police inspector of Gol Gumbaz police station said, “The viral video has come to our notice. We have not received any complaints in this regard. We will try to identify the boy and probe why did he did this, though his face is not clear in the video. We will also try to create awareness about the side-effects of the game.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PUBG
India Matters
One of the schoolboys during 'SP for five minutes' event at Jan Sunwai in Jabalpur. (Photo | EPS)
Made SP for 5 minutes, slumdog kids help cops bust illicit liquor dens in MP
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)
PoK will join India after seeing development in J&K: Governor
Reliance Industries MD Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | EPS)
Mukesh Ambani's shareholding has not increased in company: Reliance Industries
Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati (Photo | AAI website)
Guwahati to get first sustainable airport terminal building of Northeast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Father Mathew Kizhackechira’s phone hasn’t stopped buzzing since the video of him dancing went viral.| ( Photo | Parveen Negi )
Mathew Kizhackechira: Meeting the dancing priest who has caught Nivin Pauly's eye
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flew in the Tejas fighter aircraft (Photo | PTI)
Rajnath Singh becomes first defence minister to fly in indigenously-built Tejas fighter jet
Gallery
A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill
Angel di Maria, a Champions League winner with Madrid in 2014, was rampant against his former club. (Photo | AP)
UEFA Champions League: No Neymar. No Mbappe. No problem for PSG against Real Madrid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp