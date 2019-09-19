PUBG bet: Karnataka boy swims in drain after losing video game to friends

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: A viral video of a boy swimming in a drain in Vijayapura has left many baffled. Police were alerted about the same as some suspect the act was part of a challenge based on the wildly popular videogame PUBG. The craze for this game is in the news again this incident, as a few individuals in the video, who claim to be the boy’s friends, have come forward and narrated the entire incident to The New Indian Express.

The 29-second video shows a teenager crawling and swimming in a drain. The boy’s friends, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE, “He is addicted to the game and would play it everyday till late at night. He was very confident about the game and it was difficult to beat him.”

“On Friday, while he was playing PUBG with his friends, he places a bet that if he lost the game, he would swim in the filthy water in the drain behind Gagan Mahal. He lost the game, and while initially he refused do it, later he jumped and crawled in the moat,” another friend said.

“He crawled in the moat for two to three minutes as part of his wager. None of his friends forced him, instead they attempted to stop him. After completing the challenge, he took a bath for an hour and he went home,” said one of his friends.

However, his friends claimed, “On the same night, he was started playing the game again. The earlier incident had not made any impact on him.”Meanwhile, police inspector of Gol Gumbaz police station said, “The viral video has come to our notice. We have not received any complaints in this regard. We will try to identify the boy and probe why did he did this, though his face is not clear in the video. We will also try to create awareness about the side-effects of the game.”