Hasanamba temple to open on Oct 17

HASSAN: The doors of popular Goddess Hasanamba Temple will open from October 17 for 13 days, Deputy Commissioner R Girish has said.Speaking to media here on Wednesday, Girish said the district administration will take measures to improve amenities for devotees. Steps will be taken to control queues and special arrangements and will be made for senior citizens and the physically challenged.
