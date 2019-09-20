Huge rock detaches from hill, falls on Anganwadi building in Karnataka's Bommasagar village

By Express News Service

People belonging to Bommasagar village in Karnataka's Gadag district were left panic-stricken as a huge rock detached from a nearby hillock and fell on an Anganwadi building and a temple storeroom sabotaging both structures.

Following unprecedented rainfall in the village which comes under Gajendragad Taluk, the huge rock from the hillock rolled down and fell on the Anganwadi building and Durgadevi temple storeroom. The incident happened at around 4.30 pm and luckily at that time, there was no one present in the buildings.

The huge rock which fell was of about 15 X 20 feet in size.

Shabbir Badami, a boy who saw the rock falling said, "I was playing in a field near the temple. I heard a huge sound and saw a big car-sized rock was rolling down from the hill and I screamed. It fell on the Anganwadi building and the temple’s last room. I thought some people may have died as devotees clean or sit near the temple during evening time. But they are all lucky and goddess Durga saved all”.

Gajendragad Tahsildar Gurusiddayya Hiremath said, “Due to the excess rain, the mud below the rock got washed away and hence it detached from the hillock. I have also instructed to Geo and Mines department to check thoroughly”.