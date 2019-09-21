Bypolls at 15 constituencies in Karnataka on October 21

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced that bypoll elections at 15 assembly constituencies in Karnataka will be held on October 21. While counting of votes scheduled for October 24, a Code of Conduct will be enforced from today

The constituencies going to polls include Gokak, Athani, Ranibennur, Kagwad, Hirekerur, Yellapur, Yeshwanthpur, Vijayanagar in Ballari, Shivajinagar, Hosakote, Hunsur, KR Pet, Mahalakshmi Layout, KR Puram and Chikkaballapur. However, RR Nagar and Maski constituencies were not declared to go through bypolls.

This election will play major role in stabilising BJP government as it's all in the number game. Out of the total 224 assembly constituencies, at present BJP has 105 MLAs. With 17 MLAs resigning , assembly strength reduced to 207. At present BJP has 105. With bypolls , BJP has to win more seats to retain its power.