Home States Karnataka

Congress leaders scramble to bag Karnataka Leader of Opposition post

After change in AICC leadership, Siddaramaiah sees competition for CLP post from contemporaries'

Published: 21st September 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2019 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

AICC secretary P C Vishnunath speaks at a preliminary meeting with party workers to discuss the by-election to Hunsur assembly constituency, in Mysuru on Thursday | UDAYSHANKAR S

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Assembly Session draws closer, it isn’t only the BJP that is bustling with activity. The Congress seems to be busy trying to find a new leader of opposition as well. As the second-largest party in the Assembly, the party’s legislative party chief will automatically become the leader of the opposition and party leaders have their eyes on the title. Despite Siddaramaiah’s incumbent position as CLP chief, a change in AICC leadership and its way of working has given other aspirants hopes of replacing him.

“Rahul Gandhi had a liking for Siddaramaiah. With Rahul Gandhi’s exit, we are not receiving any communication directly from the high command. Everything depends on a sheet of paper the high command will send us informing us of who the leader of opposition will be,” said a source close to Siddaramaiah, exposing the difference in communication since Rahul Gandhi’s exit. While many in the Congress are hopeful that Siddaramaiah will stay on as CLP chief, aspirants like Dr G Parameshwara and M B Patil are hopeful of replacing him.

Siddaramaiah, according to party insiders, can no longer claim to wield the same power that he did before the JDS-Congress coalition government came into existence. Siddaramiah’s ‘rivals’ hope to use the criticism that his rift with JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy led to the downfall of the coalition government against him in order to increase their chances of getting the coveted post. The four disqualified Congress MLAs - S T Somashekhar, Muniratna, Byrathi Basavraj and MTB Nagaraj- once considered close confidantes of Siddaramaiah- played a part in the collapse of the coalition government is also being highlighted.

“There are attempts being made to replace Siddaramaiah and to convince the high command that someone else should be made leader of opposition but there is no leader like Siddaramaiah. Any replacement will be met with rejection,” said a senior KPCC office bearer. Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara meeting Sonia Gandhi earlier this week has only added to the speculation that efforts are being made to replace Siddaramaiah.

Party insiders, however, suggest that the former Deputy CM is lobbying hard to be the leader of the opposition. DK Shivakumar, who was a frontrunner to the post, is no longer in the race with uncertainty looming large over when he will walk out of jail. Former home minister M B Patil is also said to be posturing himself as the best counter to B S Yediyurappa to emerge as Congress’ Lingayat face.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
congress Karnataka BJP Leader of Opposition Karnataka politics
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amit Panghal |AP
Amit Panghal becomes first Indian ever to enter World Boxing Championships final
School childrens shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indian students and activists join global climate protests before UNGA summit in New York
Gallery
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded
Here is the list of 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada.
Vijay's Kushi to Ajith's Varalaru: 25 blockbuster Tamil films that were remade in Kannada - Part 1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp