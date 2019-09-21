Congress leaders scramble to bag Karnataka Leader of Opposition post

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the Assembly Session draws closer, it isn’t only the BJP that is bustling with activity. The Congress seems to be busy trying to find a new leader of opposition as well. As the second-largest party in the Assembly, the party’s legislative party chief will automatically become the leader of the opposition and party leaders have their eyes on the title. Despite Siddaramaiah’s incumbent position as CLP chief, a change in AICC leadership and its way of working has given other aspirants hopes of replacing him.

“Rahul Gandhi had a liking for Siddaramaiah. With Rahul Gandhi’s exit, we are not receiving any communication directly from the high command. Everything depends on a sheet of paper the high command will send us informing us of who the leader of opposition will be,” said a source close to Siddaramaiah, exposing the difference in communication since Rahul Gandhi’s exit. While many in the Congress are hopeful that Siddaramaiah will stay on as CLP chief, aspirants like Dr G Parameshwara and M B Patil are hopeful of replacing him.

Siddaramaiah, according to party insiders, can no longer claim to wield the same power that he did before the JDS-Congress coalition government came into existence. Siddaramiah’s ‘rivals’ hope to use the criticism that his rift with JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy led to the downfall of the coalition government against him in order to increase their chances of getting the coveted post. The four disqualified Congress MLAs - S T Somashekhar, Muniratna, Byrathi Basavraj and MTB Nagaraj- once considered close confidantes of Siddaramaiah- played a part in the collapse of the coalition government is also being highlighted.

“There are attempts being made to replace Siddaramaiah and to convince the high command that someone else should be made leader of opposition but there is no leader like Siddaramaiah. Any replacement will be met with rejection,” said a senior KPCC office bearer. Former Deputy CM G Parameshwara meeting Sonia Gandhi earlier this week has only added to the speculation that efforts are being made to replace Siddaramaiah.

Party insiders, however, suggest that the former Deputy CM is lobbying hard to be the leader of the opposition. DK Shivakumar, who was a frontrunner to the post, is no longer in the race with uncertainty looming large over when he will walk out of jail. Former home minister M B Patil is also said to be posturing himself as the best counter to B S Yediyurappa to emerge as Congress’ Lingayat face.