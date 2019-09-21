DGCA to make licence mandatory for UAV pilots 

Shreyas H S By

MANGALURU: If everything goes smoothly, DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) would kick-start issuance of licenses to pilots flying Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) of various segments in India. This also means, for anybody to fly notified UAVs, licence shall be mandatory.

The DGCA may start issuing licenses in another three to four months, a move which is being hailed by many professional pilots and seen as a positive step towards streaming the profession. It should be noted this rule is applied to UAVs weighing above 2 kilograms. There won't be any requirement of licence for those flying drones or aeroplanes between 250 grams to 2 kilograms. However, their flying machines should be registered with the DGCA and prior police permission should be secured.

"In three months licensing may become reality. This will stop amateurs from flying," Raghavendra BS, flaying trainer and instructor at one of the FTOs (Flying Training Office) in India told Express.

There are 8 FTOs in India and one is based out of Bengaluru. It should also be noted that FTOs play a key role in the process of licensing to UAV pilots. Explaining the process of licensing, Raghavendra, who closely worked with DGCA on this said the pilots who wish to secure licence should undergo training at FTOs.

"After the training, if the office feels he/she is fully capable of flying UAVs, then we issue certification. The FTOs responsibility is to train and certify." He further said the FTOs have prepared a training and procedure manual and submitted the same to DGCA. After it is approved, the process of issuing licence will commence.

Raghavendra added that a person should attain 16 years of age and he/she should had completed SSLC to become eligible to apply. Later the pilots of above 2 kgs UAV should apply for a licence with DGCA and this civil aviation authority will conduct a test and if the applicant is qualified then licence will be issued.